Mumbai Coronavirus Latest Update: As Mumbai is witnessing another sharp surge with new 739 COVID cases, a Maharashtra task force official on Wednesday said the trends show that the recent coronavirus wave in the city is driven by mild Omicron variants. However, he added that to avoid the further spread of the virus, it is essential for all to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing face mask and avoid crowding. The COVID taskforce official also urged all to remain vigilant.Also Read - Will Mumbai Impose Restrictions Soon? City Witnesses Spurt in COVID Cases, BMC Puts Hospitals, Labs on Alert

The statement from the COVID Taskforce official comes as the state on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, of which Mumbai logged 739 fresh infections. Also Read - Maharashtra Will Impose Another Lockdown If...: Guardian Minister Drops Big Hint Amid Rising Covid Cases

After BMC released the day’s COVID tally for the city, COVID task force official Dr Shashank Joshi said on Twitter that the trend graph of Mumbai shows a silent wave, mild omicron variants. Also Read - Has COVID Fourth Wave Started in Maharashtra? State Records Highest Cases In 2 Months | Details Here

“Protect vulnerable, Keep a close watch on hospitalization, Covid-19 appropriate recommended esp in indoor closed environments Avoid crowding. Make Masking a health habit. Stay Vigilant without panic,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 739 fresh Covid cases, highest since 1 February. The positivity rate in the city went up to 8.4% from 6% yesterday. The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases.

BMC warns of COVID surge in coming days

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued guidelines and warned of a massive surge in cases in the coming days. “With monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases,” the BMC warned. Moreover, the BMC also decided to ramp up testing across the city.

“The new cases (reported) daily have tremendously gone up in Mumbai, and with monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases,” Chahal told BMC officials.

Record cases in Mumbai

On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities. On the second day in a row on Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed over 500 new COVID-19 cases. With the spike in daily infections, the number of active cases has jumped close to 3,000 and the number of beds occupied also crossed 100-bed mark after a long gap.

In another worrying development, the Dharavi slum colony reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases to 37

Mumbai is now left with 2,970 active cases and only 102 of 24,472 beds remain occupied currently.