Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has conducted a sero-survey ahead of a possible third wave of coronavirus, and found out that a majority of city residents might have developed required immunity against Covid-19. Notably, the fifth sero-survey report will be released on Friday.

As per the sero-survey report, around 70 to 80 per cent of Mumbai's population in all age groups (barring paediatric population) have developed antibodies to fight the novel coronavirus, the BMC said.

However, the BMC cautioned that if a new variant of the novel coronavirus emerged, people could get infected and it was important to follow all safety guidelines and norms.

The BMC said that for the survey, it collected 8,000 samples, including from vaccinated as well as unvaccinated people from different age groups, from 24 wards across Mumbai. The survey was conducted in August, for which the civic body collected samples from laboratories as well as physical collection.

The BMC further added that the figure is close to what is suggested in reports, but it is fine-tuning the findings as it wants the figure to be more inclusive. “We are including samples of unvaccinated people along with those vaccinated, barring children of course because we’ve done a paediatric sero report earlier,” the BMC said.

As per the official record, Mumbai has administered at least one dose to 82 per cent of its total eligible population. The last sero-survey was conducted on paediatric population from May to June and showed that 50 per cent children had developed antibodies to fight the infection.

With the addition of 278 new cases, the infection count in Maharashtra’s Thane district has gone up to 5,55,368. Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus also claimed the lives of five more people, raising the death toll in the district to 11,359.