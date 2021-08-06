Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 200 on those who spit in public places. “Considering that spitting in public can spread various diseases like corona, BMC is currently imposing a fine of Rs 200 on those who spit in public places. In the last 9 months, more than 19,000 people have been fined Rs 39,13,100 for spitting in public places,” BMC said.Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening News: Classes 9-12 to Start From August 23 on Alternate Days | Detail Plan Here

The BMC, earlier, had said that the night curfew in the city will continue from 11 pm to 5 am, however, there will be no restriction on the movement of people from 5 am to 11 pm. The corporation also clarified that any gathering will not be allowed at all times.

According to the new rules, all the shops are allowed to remain open till 10 pm on all days. However, malls and shops within the malls will remain shut, the BMC clarified. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 4 pm on all days for dine-in, including weekends. So far, they were allowed to operate only on weekdays.

List of complete guidelines: