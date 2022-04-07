Mumbai: A day after reports claimed that a new coronavirus subvariant ‘XE’ has made its way to India and the first case was detected in Mumbai, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope assured people that there is no need to not panic as the state health department is yet to arrive on any confirmation on the same. “The health dept has not arrived on any confirmation on the ‘XE’ variant as there’s no NIB (National Institute of Biologicals) report yet. There’s no need to panic”, said Tope.Also Read - What Are The Symptoms Of New COVID Variant XE Reported In Mumbai: 10 Points

“As per info, the ‘XE’ variant is 10% more infectious than the Omicron variant which is like flu. We’ll talk more about it in detail after getting a report; haven’t received a confirmatory report from the Centre or NIB, so Maharashtra’s health dept doesn’t confirm it”, the health minister told reporters today.

All You Need to Know About India’s ‘First’ XE Variant Case

The patient is a 50-year-old female South African national. She had come to India on February 10. After she was tested on February 27, she was found COVID-19 positive. Her lab sample has been referred to Kasturba Hospital Central laboratory for genome sequencing. The patient is asymptomatic and was found to be RT-PCR negative on repeat testing. “It has been found to be a new XE variant in initial sequencing. Though GISAID also confirmed it, INSACOG has decided to go for another round of genomic sequencing at the national laboratory for confirmation of the XE variant,” the health department said. Official sources in New Delhi, however, said INSACOG ( Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) experts are conducting a genomic analysis of a coronavirus case reported as that of the highly transmissible XE variant by Mumbai civic officials, though scientific evidence so far does not indicate it to be so.

What is XE New Variant?

XE new variant is a combination of BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron and was found to be responsible for enhanced viral transmission as per the primary reports. Frequent changes in genomic structure are part of the natural life course of the viruses and there is no need to be scared but everyone should opt for appropriate precautions.

Additionally, it has three other mutations which were not there in Omicron or BA.1 or BA.2. That is why it is called XE. Senior epidemiologist Dr Raman Gangakhedekar, former head scientist of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said when a recombinant occurs, it tends to last for a lesser time.