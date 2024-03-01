Home

Who Was Avtar Singh Saini, Man Killed In Mumbai Crash When Speeding Car Rammed His Cycle

In a horrific crash, Avtar Singh Saini was killed when a speeding car rammed into his cycle when he was cycling in the morning. Know all about him...

Avtar Singh Saini (Twitter)

New Delhi: On Wednesday morning, it was reported that a man cycling in Mumbai, was killed when a speeding car rammed into his cycle. This 68-year-old man was Avtar Singh Saini former Intel India Head. Avtar Singh Saini was riding his bicycle with other cyclists, at around 5:50 AM in Nerul’s Palm Beach Road and according to the other cyclists, Saini’s bicycle was hit from the back by a speeding cab. The accident has shocked the people of Mumbai and has also raised the question of safety of the cyclists and the menace of speeding vehicles at early and late hours of the day. Know all about Avtar Singh Saini…

Avtar Singh Saini Killed In Mumbai Car Crash

As mentioned earlier, Avtar Singh Saini has been killed in a horrific car crash when he was cycling in the morning in Mumbai; a speeding taxi hit his bicycle from behind. As mentioned in reports by the other cyclists, the driver tried to escape when the cycle’s frame got wedged under the car and this is how Avtar Singh Saini was dragged to some distance. Despite wearing a helmet, Avtar Singh Saini had a lot of severe injuries and when he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police Case Registered Against Cab Driver

The other cyclists, who were cycling with Avtar Singh Saini, caught the driver of the cab because of which Saini was killed, and handed it over to the police. The police has registered a case against the driver, for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. However, the cab driver has not yet been arrested by the police.

Who Is Avtar Singh Saini?

68-year-old Avtar Singh Saini, a resident of Chembur was the Intel India Vice Presient from 1982 to 2004 and during this time, he helped in the designing of several processors which include Itel 386 Intel 486 and the popular Pentium Processor. Avtar Singh Saini lived alone as his wife had passed away three years ago and his son and daughter, both lived in the United States; he was going to visit his children next month. The current Intel India President, Gokul V Subramaniam has expressed his grief and has said, “At Intel, we are deeply saddened by the demise of former country manager and director Intel South Asia, Avtar Saini. Avtar played a key role in setting up the Intel R&D center in India. Avtar will be remembered as a prolific inventor, an outstanding leader and a valuable mentor.”

