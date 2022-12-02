Curfew in Mumbai Till Jan 2: Large Gatherings, Processions Prohibited; Here’s List Of What’s Not Allowed

Mumbai curfew: Processions of all kinds which includes marriage ceremonies, funeral meetings, on the way to cemeteries, legal meetings of companies, clubs, cooperative societies and other associations are banned till January 2.

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has announced a curfew in the city till January 2 and prohibited gatherings of five or more people in order to avoid any kind of disruptions in public order. In a press release, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department Vishal Thakur said that any kind of gathering, procession, demonstration, playing loudspeakers, etc, will be banned in the city till January 2. At present, the same order has been extended until December 17, and an arms ban has been implemented in Mumbai from December 4 to January 2.

Curfew in Mumbai: List of Activities Prohibited Till January 2

Processions of all kinds which includes marriage ceremonies, funeral meetings, on the way to cemeteries, legal meetings of companies, clubs, cooperative societies and other associations. Gatherings of 5 or more people around government offices, courts and local bodies performing government or semi-government functions. Firearms, swords, and other such weapons are not permitted. From December 4 to January 2, these orders will be in effect. Large gatherings for schools, colleges and other institutions for educational activities or general business Bursting and playing loudspeakers, instruments, bands and crackers

Apart from the above activities, ban has also been imposed for meetings for business and solicitation in shops and establishments, demonstration of other gatherings and processions.