New Delhi: In a rare instance, 32-year-old man Anees Ansari was given life-term punishment for plotting to kill children at the American School in Bandra Kurla Complex in 2014. Ansari was accused of planning a 'lone-wolf' attack on the premise by using a thermite bomb. He has been in jail since his arrest on October 2014.

Holding the accused guilty under section 66(F) of the Information Technology Act related to cyberterrorism, sessions court judge AA Joglekar said the prosecution had proved that Ansari conspired to commit terrorist acts and activities as practised, preached and propagated by the banned terrorist outfit IS.

The court said Ansari exceeded authorised access to the internet of the company he was employed with, to transmit material information to Elhaj and conspire to carry out an attack on the American School of Bombay. The court held that while on official duty Ansari, accessed several sites, and downloaded data and information which he was not authorized to.

The court observed further, “the conduct of the accused before and during the course of the investigation has propelled out his active involvement in such proposed attack that too by exceeding authorised access and being a threat to the integrity and sovereignty of India thereby laying the matter within the purview of cyber terrorism.”

The prosecution alleged that Ansari was in touch with Omar Elhaji, who was apparently based in the United States of America, for five continuous days and in his conversations with Elhaji, the 32-year-old discussed methods of making bombs and tried to convince him to join him to carry out an attack on the American School in BKC.

According to police, Ansari also shared several articles related to ISIS theories and ideology with Elhaji. During the probe, the IP address of Elhaji was traced to a location in the US, however, the agency could not obtain any further information about him.

The court handed him down the maximum punishment of life imprisonment, observing that no mitigating circumstance was brought to its notice, except the young age of the accused and that, he is highly qualified and sole breadwinner for the family and “that naturally cannot be at the cost of the security of the Nation.”