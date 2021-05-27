Mumbai: When Mumbai went under lockdown in March 2020, the city’s iconic lunchbox delivery men, the dabbawalas, were forced out of work as WFH became the new normal. However, they never backed down and adapted to the changing times, while navigating their way through several Covid-induced lockdowns. Now, despite the second Covid wave, the dabbawalas are back in action and are planning new ventures. Also Read - Man Flies Solo From Mumbai to Dubai on 350-Seater Emirates Flight, Gets Star Treatment

According to The Hindu, Mumbai-based Impresario Handmade Restaurants has joined hands with Mumbai’s dabbawalas, and has recruited them as delivery partners to facilitate direct ordering from restaurants. Notably, Impresario Handmade Restaurants runs popular dining formats such as Social, Salt Water Café, and Smoke House Deli.

“Dabbawalas are the most iconic image of the spirit of Mumbai. They have been providing meals to people for years and are really domain experts in the field. It only felt natural to partner with them during these challenging times,” says Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade

Ulhas Muke, President, Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Charity Trust, a part of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, reiterated the same and told The Hindu “When the first lockdown was introduced, it was the toughest time we’ve ever faced; our members were left with little to no money in their bank accounts. Although there are many restaurants and hotel chains in our city, in the past we’ve only catered to office-goers at their workplace. Now that work from home has become the norm, it’s important to go where the customer is.” Restaurants.

How will it work?

As part of the pilot project, Impresario Handmade Restaurants has employed several dabbawalas who will provide direct delivery service for its brands. About 30 dabbawalas were engaged to make between 600 and 1,000 deliveries every day from the group’s restaurants in the Lower Parel, Bandra (West), and BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) areas in the first week itself.

The dabbawalas have been trained on how to use the app, the delivery protocols, and how to handle payments. All orders will be received via Impresario’s tech platforms. The partnership will roll out in phases over the next few months, each employing more dabbawalas.

The group has also launched a subscription-based meal service in the city. The Ghar Ka Khana subscription meal packages from Social will deliver healthy, home-cooked food across Khar, Vikhroli, Versova and Lower Parel, through dabbawalas.