Video: Massive Fire At Mumbai’s Fashion Street; Over 10 Shops Destroyed

More than 10 shops in Mumbai's fashion street were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the area on Saturday.

Massive Fire At Mumbai's Fashion Street; Over 10 Shops Destroyed (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: More than 10 shops in Mumbai’s fashion street were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the area on Saturday. The fire broke out in the afternoon today at fashion street, a popular shopping destination in Mumbai known for selling trendy clothes and bags at discounted price.

Watch: Over 10 Shops In Mumbai’s Fashion Street Gutted In Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out at 10-12 shops at Fashion Street in Mumbai today. It has now been extinguished. No casualties/injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/IboH8OMEkI — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

Videos from the site showed several shops turned to ashes.

The blaze has now been doused as fire tenders rushed to the spot.

So far, no casualty has been reported.

It is yet to be ascertained how the fire broke out at the fashion street.