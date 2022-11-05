Video: Massive Fire At Mumbai’s Fashion Street; Over 10 Shops Destroyed
More than 10 shops in Mumbai's fashion street were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the area on Saturday.
New Delhi: More than 10 shops in Mumbai’s fashion street were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the area on Saturday. The fire broke out in the afternoon today at fashion street, a popular shopping destination in Mumbai known for selling trendy clothes and bags at discounted price.
Watch: Over 10 Shops In Mumbai’s Fashion Street Gutted In Fire
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out at 10-12 shops at Fashion Street in Mumbai today. It has now been extinguished. No casualties/injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/IboH8OMEkI
— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022
Fire in shops of Fashion street #mumbai@mybmc @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/qZqZ0L90Eg
— Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) November 5, 2022
- Videos from the site showed several shops turned to ashes.
- The blaze has now been doused as fire tenders rushed to the spot.
- So far, no casualty has been reported.
- It is yet to be ascertained how the fire broke out at the fashion street.
