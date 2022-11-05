Video: Massive Fire At Mumbai’s Fashion Street; Over 10 Shops Destroyed

More than 10 shops in Mumbai's fashion street were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the area on Saturday.

Massive Fire At Mumbai's Fashion Street; Over 10 Shops Destroyed (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: More than 10 shops in Mumbai’s fashion street were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the area on Saturday. The fire broke out in the afternoon today at fashion street, a popular shopping destination in Mumbai known for selling trendy clothes and bags at discounted price.

  • Videos from the site showed several shops turned to ashes.
  • The blaze has now been doused as fire tenders rushed to the spot.
  • So far, no casualty has been reported.
  • It is yet to be ascertained how the fire broke out at the fashion street.

