Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a private COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai’s Bhandup West area in the early hours of Friday. Ten people have died in the fire at the makeshift hospital in Dreams Mall, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. As many as 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital, which is located on the third floor of the mall. Around 70 of the patients were rescued safely and shifted to another hospital. Also Read - Gunmen Enter Bank, Open Fire, Loot Rs 2 Lakh Cash in Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said there were fire safety lapses at the hospital and the mall, and action will be taken against those who are found responsible. The BMC has ordered a probe in the Bhandup fire incident. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Ambience Mall in Delhi Due to Short Circuit From Air Conditioner

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam, around 22 fire tenders reached the hospital to douse the flames.

“A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital. 22 to 23 fire tenders are present at the spot,” DCP Kadam told reporters. Rescue operations are underway, he added.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a hospital in Mumbai’s Bhandup; rescue operation on “Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I’ve seen a hospital at mall for the first time. Action to be taken. 70 patients including COVID infected shifted to another hospital,” says Mumbai Mayor pic.twitter.com/sq1K29PVhe — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.”

Mumbai: Firefighting operation underway at the mall where a fire broke out last night; latest visuals from the spot pic.twitter.com/OTBMtJq5EK — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

Issuing a clarification as to why there’s a hospital in a mall, Sunrise Hospital said, “There was a fire on first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup and the smoke reached up to the hospital at the top floor. All fire alarms began beeping and hence all patients were safely evacuated.”

“This hospital was started in exceptional circumstances of coronavirus pandemic last year and has helped in saving many patients from Covid deaths. It is functioning with all due compliances like fire license, nursing home license, etc. The hospital staff did a fantastic job in safely evacuating patients on wheelchairs and beds to the refuge areas and by following the fire drills,” the hospital added in its statement.