One Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Saki Naka Metro Station In Mumbai

One person died after a fire broke out an electronic and hardware store near Saki Naka Metro Station in Mumbai.

Five fire tenders reached the site in Andheri East to douse the blaze. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: One person died after a fire broke out at a store on Monday near Saki Naka Metro Station in Mumbai. Five fire tenders have reached the site in Andheri East to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire that broke out at electronics and hardware store is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

