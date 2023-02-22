Top Recommended Stories

Major Fire Breaks Out In Slums Of Mumbai’s Kamla Nagar

A massive fire broke out at the slums of Mumbai's Kamla Nagar on Wednesday morning.

Updated: February 22, 2023 7:56 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Fire at Mumbai's slums in Kamla Nagar: At least 10 fire tenders are at the site trying to douse the blaze. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the slums of Mumbai’s Kamla Nagar on Wednesday morning. At least 10 fire tenders are at the site trying to douse the blaze.

Officials quoted by news agency ANI said the fire department reached the spot on time and rescue operations were being carried out. There is no information yet if anyone is trapped in the fire.

So, far no casualties have been reported.

More details are awaited.

Published Date: February 22, 2023 7:51 AM IST

Updated Date: February 22, 2023 7:56 AM IST

