New Delhi: A fire broke out at a mall in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday morning. At least 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dancing With Crackers Sets Fire At Wedding, Continues to Dance After Putting It Out. Watch

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the level 2 fire broke out at 7:30 am in Haico Super Market, Powai. No one was injured during the accident.

“The level 2 fire broke out at about 7:30 am in Haico Super Market, Powai. No injuries reported,” the BMC said in a statement.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed several fire tenders outside the accident spot.

#UPDATE 12 fire tenders at the spot after a Level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai's Powai area. No one trapped or injured so far. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/VddV8vQ42r — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(More details are awaited. This is a developing story.)