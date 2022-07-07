New Delhi: A fire broke out at a mall in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday morning. At least 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dancing With Crackers Sets Fire At Wedding, Continues to Dance After Putting It Out. Watch
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the level 2 fire broke out at 7:30 am in Haico Super Market, Powai. No one was injured during the accident.
“The level 2 fire broke out at about 7:30 am in Haico Super Market, Powai. No injuries reported,” the BMC said in a statement.
A video shared by news agency ANI showed several fire tenders outside the accident spot.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
(More details are awaited. This is a developing story.)