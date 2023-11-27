Home

This Flight From Mumbai Delayed Due To Technical Glitch; Airline Confirms Issue, Releases Statement

A Gwalior-bound Mumbai flight has been delayed due to a technical glitch and this has been confirmed by the airline; a statement has also been issued for the same.

New Delhi: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is one of the biggest and busiest airports in the country with hundreds of flights departing from and arriving here. In a latest update, due to a technical glitch, a Gwalior-bound Mumbai flight has been delayed and a new timing will be issued later.

