Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped In Mumbai, Police Arrests Two

In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old girl has been gang-raped in a flat at the BARC quarters in Mumbai. A complaint has been registered and the police has arrested two accused.

New Delhi: Women safety is a huge issue around the world and also in India. Unfortunately, cases of sexual harassment and rapes are extremely common and multiple cases are reported in some nook or corner of the country, every single day. In a latest news update, two people have been arrested as they were accused of allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old college student in Mumbai. The incident took place in a flat in the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) quarter in Mumbai. The arrest has been made by the Chembur Police on the basis of the statement of the victim.

19-Year-Old Gang-Raped In Mumbai

As mentioned earlier, a 19-year-old college student has been gang-raped in Mumbai, a case regarding the same has been registered and two have already been arrested. A 19-year-old college student was gang-raped in a flat in the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) quarter in Chembur area of Mumbai. Chembur Police has arrested two people on the basis of the statement of the victim.

Maharashtra | A 19-year-old college student was gang-raped in a flat in the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) quarter in Chembur area of Mumbai. Chembur Police has arrested two people on the basis of the statement of the victim. A case was registered against them under… — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

Case Registered By Mumbai Police, Two Arrested

According to Mumbai Police, a case was registered against the accused under sections 376, 376 (D), 328 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police presented both the accused in the court, where the court sent both of them to police custody till November 20. According to the media reports and info received by the police, the victim and the accused were acquaintances as they lived in the same building. To gang-rape the victim, the accused first spiked her cold drink with a sedative substance when she had gone to the former’s house to collect some ingredients for coking. As her drink was spiked, she soon fell unconscious and then the men raped her in turns.

On regaining consciousness, she realised that something was wrong and then eventually approached the police to file a complaint at the nearby police station. The victim is from Palghar district where she lives with her mother and sister; she often visits her father who works at the BARC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.