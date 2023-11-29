Home

5 Houses Collapse After Gas Cylinder Blast In Mumbai’s Chembur Area; 11 People Rescued

In an unfortunate incident of gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai, five houses in Chembur area have collapsed and eleven people have been rescued.

New Delhi: Gas cylinder explosions are extremely common and often cause serious losses. In a latest news update, five houses collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning following which 11 people were rescued, civic officials said. Some people were injured, they said without specifying the exact number.

The incident took place at 7.50 am at Old Barrack near Golf Club in Chembur area. A gas cylinder exploded in a house, leading to the collapse of four to five two-storey structures, a civic official said. Eleven people were rescued from the collapsed houses, the official said, adding that so far four persons have been admitted to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi. Fire brigade, police, civic staff, ambulance service and other agencies were mobilised.

(Inputs from IANS)

(Inputs from IANS)