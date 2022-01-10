Mumbai: One person died and two others were hospitalised as they reportedly inhaled a gas that leaked in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning, a civic official said.Also Read - Video: Woman Falls in Sea While Riding Boat At Gateway of India, Rescued by Mumbai Police. Watch

The incident took place at Kurla Industrial Estate in Narayan Nagar at around 8.15 am when methanol and cyanuric chloride leaked there, the official said.

Three people were rushed to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared one of them as brought dead, the official said.

The deceased was identified as Ramnivas Saroj (36).

The two other two persons, Rubin Solkar (36) and Sarvansh Sonavane (25), were undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

The cause of the gas leak was not yet known, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)