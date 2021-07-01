Mumbai: The capital city of Maharashtra— Mumbai, is the most densely populated city in India, bounded by the Arabian Sea to the west. Over this vast body of water, southwesterly monsoon flow has strengthened to the point where it causes heavy rainfall. This infamous season usually lasts from June to September, out of which July and August are the peak monsoon months. Mumbai’s climate can best be represented as moderately hot with an extremely high level of humidity. Also Read - Delhi Weather Update: Mercury Touches 42 Degree Celsius, IMD Predicts Rain On July 2, 3

During the monsoon period, Mumbai receives an adequate amount of rainfall. This leads to abundant agricultural produce, ensures a great income for the farmers’ livelihood, and helps in storing water in reservoirs which are critical for irrigation, power generation, and drinking throughout the year. Also Read - With Soaring Temperature And No Rain in Sight, Delhi’s Power Demand Touches Record High at 6,592 MW

On the other hand, Mumbai’s annual average rainfall is 2250+ mm. This means that there are constant flooding strikes and relentless storms in many areas of the city. In 2019, Mumbai strived to heal from the worst monsoon in 14 years. Not only were 80 people killed, but this also highlighted India’s failing infrastructure because of the tremendous damage and chaos that was caused. People realized that Mumbai needs to shed some light on long-term planning to address the impact of the weather conditions in the city. Also Read - Porn Clips Appear On Screen During Online Class In Mumbai College, FIR Filed Against Miscreants

The sole reason why there is heavy rainfall in Mumbai is due to external human activities. There is an obvious increase in the concentrations of atmospheric greenhouse gases which leads to an unstable climate.

As this is an annual affair, is it obvious that it has largely affected the growing economy of India? When Mumbai, the Financial Capital of India, faces extreme weather changes, the Indian economy suffers heavy losses during this annual event. Moreover, Mumbai is vulnerable because the pressures of urbanization may be provoked by this manmade climate change too.

So, what can be done to prevent damage that is potentially caused by changing rainfall patterns? Major improvements in hydro-meteorological systems for weather forecasting will need to be effective immediately, and the installation of flood warning systems will need to be enforced. This can help individuals brace themselves before a disaster strike. Another solution is for building codes to be imposed to ensure that shelter and infrastructure are not at risk.