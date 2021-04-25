Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced that it has sufficient stocks of oxygen to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 requirements in the country’s commercial capital – the worst hit in the country in terms of deaths. “All issues relative oxygen supplies under the BMC stands resolved now. Supply situation is normal,” BMC Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal said. He, however, did not give further details. Also Read - Breather For Mumbai: COVID Cases Dip to 3-Week Low in Daily Count With 5,888 Infections in 24 Hrs

The BMC earlier said it would set up 16 oxygen plants in 12 Mumbai hospitals which would produce around 43 tonnes of the life-saving air per day from the atmospheric air.

In another related development, a Western Railway train with 3 oxygen tankers left Hapa in Gujarat for Kalamboli in Maharashtra carrying around 44 tonnes of liquid medial oxygen (LMO).

So far, the WR has carried 10 tankers with 150 tonnes of LMO by trains to Maharashtra from different parts of India, said its chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur.

Last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to top industrialists in Maharashtra to set up oxygen plants in their factories and other premises and give the entire production to the state government to tackle the oxygen crisis.