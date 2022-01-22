Mumbai: Two people were killed in a major fire at Kamala Building, in Nana Chowk, in Mumbai’s Tardeo on Saturday morning. Nineteen others have been injured in the incident. The level 3 fire was reported on the 18th floor of the 20-storey building.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Sister, Friends Surprise Guests With Amazing Performance on Ainvayi Ainvayi. Watch

According to reports, the blaze was reported at 7.28am and declared level 3 at 8.10am.

Thirteen fire engines and seven jumbo tankers were deployed to control the fire.

The injured were rushed to Bhatia and Nair hospitals; the doctors at Nair hospital said that two people were brought dead.