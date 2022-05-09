Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a 21-storey residential building situated near Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand area on Monday evening, reported news agencies. No casualties have been reported so far, a fire brigade official said.Also Read - BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Maharashtra's Mahakali Nagar Slum Area | Details Here

According to the fire official, the fire broke out on the 14th floor of the ground plus 21-storey building. It is classified as a level-II fire. The Fire department was alerted around 7:45 PM, the official said.

Maharashtra | A level II fire broke out on the 14th floor of Jivesh Building at Bandstand Road, Bandara (W). 8 fire tenders reach the site. Further details awaited: Mumbai Fire Brigade(MFB) pic.twitter.com/orLyyFbCm2 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Eight fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. Officials of Mumbai civic body, Adani electricity are also present at the spot. Efforts are on to put out the flames, the official added.

