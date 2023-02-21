Home

Maharashtra

Truck Carrying Transformer Oil Catches Fire On Mumbai Highway; Traffic Disrupted

Truck Carrying Transformer Oil Catches Fire On Mumbai Highway; Traffic Disrupted

A truck carrying transformer oil in drums caught fire on Tuesday morning in the Beeramguda road area on Mumbai Highway.

The truck caught fire due to engine overheating in the Beeramguda road area, officials said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A truck carrying transformer oil in drums caught fire on Tuesday morning in the Beeramguda road area on Mumbai Highway. The truck caught fire due to engine overheating, officials said.

“A truck carrying transformer oil in drums caught fire due to engine overheating on Beeramguda Road, Mumbai Highway. Fire also spread to a car parked nearby,” District Fire Officer V Srinivas was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

You may like to read

Sanga Reddy, Telangana | A truck carrying transformer oil in drums caught fire due to engine overheating on Beeramguda Road, Mumbai Highway. Fire also spread to a car parked nearby. No casualties or injuries. The fire has been extinguished: District Fire Officer V Srinivas pic.twitter.com/OV9G6GX8Zk — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

No casualties or injuries were reported. And the fire has been extinguished, Srinivas said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.