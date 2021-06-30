Mumbai: In a horrific incident, a man in Mumbai’s suburb allegedly mixed rat-killing poison in the ice cream of his 3 children after a family dispute. Mumbai Police officials told news agency ANI that a five-year-old child died in the incident. Also Read - UP Man Found Dead on Girlfriend's Terrace, Police Suspect Murder

As per the latest updates, the horrifying incident was reported by the accused’s wife and a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC in Mankhurd Police Station. The investigation is underway in the matter. Also Read - Three Members of Family Shot Dead Inside Home in Ghaziabad's Loni Area, Probe Underway

As per reports, five-year-old Alishan Ali Mohammad died of the poisoning while two other children – 7-year-old Alina and 2-year-old Armaan – are critical and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Also Read - Man Beaten to Death After He Visits Girlfriend's Home on Hearing About Her Marriage to Someone Else

A man gave rat poison to his 3 children in ice cream after a family dispute, a 5-year-old child died. Other 2 children (7 yr-old & 2-yr-old) are under treatment. Mankhurd PS registered case under relevant sections of IPC on the complaint of man's wife. Probe is on: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

In another similar incident in June, a 45-year-old man killed five members of his family, including his wife and two children, before committing suicide in his house in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur.

The accused had slit the throats of his wife Vijaya (40) and daughter Pari (14) and throttled his son Sahil (12) in his house, Additional Commissioner of Police Sunil Phulari told reporters. Then he went to the nearby house of his mother-in-law Laxmi Bobde (55) and sister-in-law Amisha Bobde (21) and also slit their throats.