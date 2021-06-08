Mumbai: In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old minor girl from Mumbai’s Andheri has alleged that she was kidnapped and allegedly injected with aphrodisiacs and raped for eight years. After the incident came to the limelight, 4 accused have been arrested by the police. Also Read - Pearl V Puri is Innocent, Being Framed in Rape Case: Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Explosive Revelations

A junior college student and daughter of a businessman, the minor victim in her complaint to police has alleged that a man from her neighbourhood had been sexually assaulting her after forcing her to consume aphrodisiacs in the form of tablets and injection. In her complaint, she has alleged that the man's wife knew about the incident and the couple has been arrested. However, they have denied the allegation.

The other two accused who have been arrested include the teenager's paternal uncle and his 19-year-old son.

As per a report by Times of India, the local Amboli Police Station recovered a 27-page note which was purportedly written by the girl to her parents. “The note written by the survivor narrates that she got addicted to the tablets. It also mentions that the neighbour threatened her by telling her that he had a video clip of the sexual act and started blackmailing her… She eventually went into depression,” the report quoted a police official.

After a kidnap case was filed by her father, deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe and his team consisting senior inspector Someshwar Kamte, inspector Abdul Rauf Shaikh travelled to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and rescued the girl.