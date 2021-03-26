Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the fire at a makeshift hospital in a Mumbai mall that led to the death of 10 patients. Speaking to reporters after visiting the incident spot, Thackeray apologised to the families of the victims and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased. Thackeray said the fire did not break out in the hospital, but most likely at some office or shop situated below it. Also Read - Asha Bhosle And Granddaughter Zanai Celebrate Maharashtra Ratna Award With Cake, Sweets, And Lot of Swag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bangladesh on a two-day visit, also expressed grief over the tragic incident. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Mumbai. I pray that the injured recover soon,” the Prime Minister tweeted. Also Read - Mumbai: 10 Dead In Fire at Makeshift COVID-19 Hospital in Bhandup Mall, BMC Orders Probe

According to officials, the incident occurred in Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area shortly after Thursday midnight. The hospital is located on the top floor of the four-storeyed mall building and there were 76 patients, most of them being treated for COVID-19, when the fire broke out.

The chief minister said the state government had last year allowed some hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients given the spread of the disease and the said that the facility in the Bhandup mall was one of them. “The permission was to end on March 31. Unfortunately, the fire broke on the first floor of the mall and spread upwards,” he said.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup; rescue operation on "Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I've seen a hospital at mall for the first time. Action to be taken. 70 patients including COVID infected shifted to another hospital," says Mumbai Mayor pic.twitter.com/sq1K29PVhe — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

The chief minister said that efforts were made to rescue all the patients admitted at the hospital. However, it took some time to evacuate those who were on ventilators. “Unfortunately, they died,” he said. “We wake up after such incidents take place and then a probe is carried out. This incident, too, will be investigated. Action will be taken as per law, probe against whoever is at fault,” Thackeray added.

He said that in the recent past he had issued instructions to carry out structural and fire audits of COVID-19 care centres and field hospitals across the state. “I had asked (the authorities) to ensure such incidents do not occur. Still, unfortunately, this has taken place.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered a probe in the Bhandup fire incident which has claimed 10 lives. Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh confirms there were fire safety lapses at the hospital and the mall, action to be taken against those found responsible. — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

“…I express regret to those who have lost their kin in the incident,” he said in Marathi. Speaking in Hindi, Thackeray later said, “I apologise to the kin of those who died in the incident.”

(With inputs from PTI)