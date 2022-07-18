Maharashtra Political Crisis: The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra may get another jolt as after the rebel party MLAs, now the MPs are also reported to be keen on joining Eknath Shinde. On Monday, the Eknath Shinde-led faction held a meeting in Maharashtra in which 14 Shiv Sena MPs also participated online. Interestingly, after the presidential election, now the 14 MPs of the Shiv Sena have spoken about supporting the Shinde group. The Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena also took some major decisions on Monday including dissolving the old executive committee and announcing a new executive committee.Also Read - Sikkim Police Personnel Fires at 3 Colleagues in Delhi's Haiderpur, 2 Dead

Shiv Sens MPs participate online in the meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde

In such a situation, 14 Shiv Sena MPs from Delhi participated online in the meeting of MLAs going on at Hotel Trident in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today. After the presidential election, 14 MPs have supported the Shinde group. In today's meeting, Shinde Group will present the proposal and announce the executive committee. Let us tell you that as soon as the session of expulsion and resignation from Shiv Sena begins, Shinde faction will appoint key leaders.

Along with this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was selected as the new leader of the Shiv Sena party in this meeting. Shinde faction has made MLA Deepak Kesarkar the spokesperson of Shiv Sena.

Rebellion among Shiv Sena MPs

Shiv Sena is already divided into two factions. 40 MLAs of the party with a total of 55 MLAs are with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while the other 15 MLAs are with former CM Uddhav Thackeray. Also, now the Shinde faction claims that 12-14 MPs are with them.