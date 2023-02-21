Home

Maharashtra

India’s First E-AC Double Decker Bus Hits The Streets Of Mumbai! Check Route, Time, Ticket

India’s First E-AC Double Decker Bus Hits The Streets Of Mumbai! Check Route, Time, Ticket

Mumbaikers attention! India's first e-AC double decker bus will also be used for special heritage tours on weekends. Book your ticket now.

India's First E-AC Double Decker Bus Hits The Streets In Mumbai! Check Route, Time, Ticket

Mumbai: Today, several people flocked to bus stop early to commute via India’s first electric double-decker bus. The AC bus has hit the streets of Mumbai starting today and reportedly received an overwhelming response. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus started plying between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and National Centre of Performing arts (NCPA). This new mode of transport will now let commuters avail cheaper, eco-friendly commute.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) inaugurated the country’s first electric air-conditioned double-decker bus last week only.

You may like to read

Route, Time, Ticket

The buses started at 8: 45 am along A-115 route today.

The first and last buses leaving from CSMT leave at 8.45 am and 4 pm, respectively, and 12.20 pm and 7.40 pm, respectively.

The first bus will leave NCPA at 9.02 am and return at 4.20 pm, while the last bus will depart at 12.40 pm and 8 pm.

The AC double-decker electric bus will be used for “Heritage Tours” on the weekends. The cost for this will be different from daily travel ticket.

Ticket: A-115 route is Rs 6 for a 5-kilometer trip. Cost of the Heritage Tour’s upper deck is Rs 150, and the lower deck is Rs 75.

Other bus routes with four to five more buses to come to include CSMT to the Gateway of India, Kurla to BKC, and Bandra East.

Passengers using the bus will have to pay Rs 6 for the first five kilometres.

As an incentive, the Chalo app offers a 17% discount on two tickets for the same day.

The tickets will all digitalized and cannot be purchased on the bus like other services. User will have to buy a Chalo Smartcard or download the Cjhalo App

“It is simple to select the journey and just tap the mobile on the machine at the entry door (front) and tap once again while alighting during exit (rear). The money gets deducted online from the e-wallet UPI or online payment linked with the app,” said BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra.

Other facilities: The electric double-decker bus has a seating capacity of 73. It is equipped with CCTV cameras and automatic doors, and it can be charged in 80 minutes, according to BEST officials. Currently, the transport undertaking has 45 electric AC buses of various sizes, and this year 100 more wet-lease buses will be added to its fleet in phases.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.