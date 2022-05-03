Mumbai International Airport Latest News Today: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai will remain shut for all flight operations for six hours on May 10 to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance and repairs, CSMIA said in official order.Also Read - Domestic Flights Latest News: Flight Operations at THIS Airport Affected Due to Cracks on Runway

In this regard, the CSMIA said both the runways, RWYs 14/32 and 09/27, will remain shut for all flight operations on May 10 between 11 AM to 5 PM.

"Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed on May 10 for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work, both #MumbaiAirport runways – RWY 14/32 & 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, from 1100hrs to 1700hrs. All operations will resume as usual post 1700 hrs on the same day," the CSMIA said in a tweet.

Notably, the runway closure is a yearly practice at the airport and a contingency plan is aimed to help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers’ safety.

In this matter, the airport has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM). The airport said all operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 after 5 PM.

A NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines and normal operations would resume that day after the maintenance works on the two runways are completed.

However, the CSMIA has advised all passengers to check the May 10 flight schedules with their respective airlines to avoid any inconveniences.

Interestingly, Mumbai has reported the highest passenger traffic growth of 97 per cent year-on-year in the country as 2 crore domestic and international flyers floew to or from the airport between April 2021 and March 2022, recent data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) showed.