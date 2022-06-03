Mumbai: A special POCSO court on Friday awarded death sentence to a 33-year-old man in connection with the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in 2019. This is the second death sentence pronounced by the same court in the last 48 hours. Yesterday, the same Additional Sessions Judge HC Shende had awarded the death penalty to a man accused of raping and murdering a 34-year-old woman in the Sakinaka area last September.Also Read - RJD MLAs shout slogans inside the House; orders from Ranchi, quips Nitish

The family of the nine-year-old girl had also demanded death penalty for the accused, Vadivel alias Gundappa Chintambi Devendra. Earlier this week, the court had found him guilty. Observing that Vadivel was a threat to society, special public prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade had demanded death sentence. As per the TOI report, this was Vadivel’s second conviction in POCSO case. Also Read - Court orders CBI to conduct probe against Bihar CM in shelter home case

2019 Juhu Rape And Murder Case

On April 4, 2019, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a man in Vile Parle area in Mumbai. The girl had stepped out of home to buy tea from a nearby shop. Her body was found inside a public toilet at Nehru Nagar area in Vile Parle, following which the accused was arrested. Also Read - Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: CBI Will Not Probe Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Say Lawyers

The accused was booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.