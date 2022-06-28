Mumbai: A 30-year-old man died and 11 others have suffered injuries after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said a fire brigade official on Tuesday. A wing of the building, located in Kurla’s Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight, the official said, adding the connected wing was likely to collapse. The injured were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion. The man, among those brought to Rajawadi hospital at Ghatkopar, was declared dead on arrival.Also Read - 10 Killed, 40 Injured as Missile Strike Hits 'Crowded' Mall in East Ukraine | Video

Speaking to the media, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said, “D wing of the Naik Nagar Society collapsed last night. 12 people were rescued and 1 was declared dead. Some people are still trapped. The building has been dilapidated and since 2013 notices were given to the first repair and then demolish the building.” Also Read - Activist Teesta Setalvad Detained by Gujarat ATS in Mumbai Day After Supreme Court Ruling on 2002 Riots

The fire brigade received a call at 11.52 pm on Monday, following which a fire brigade team and police personnel rushed to the spot and began rescue operation. “No confirmation on how many people are still trapped,” said Ashish Kumar, NDRF Dy Commandant. As per BMC’s last night data, 7 people were rescued with 20-25 likely to be trapped under debris. Also Read - Mumbai's Drinking Water Stocks Dip Below 10 Per Cent, Current Supply Can Suffice 38 Days: BMC

#WATCH Four-storey building collapse in Kurla, Mumbai | 1 more rescued alive. Rescue operation on. No confirmation on how many people still trapped: Ashish Kumar, NDRF Deputy Commandant Total 8 people rescued so far, as per BMC pic.twitter.com/5X1WIPHTiT — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Locals informed the fire brigade personnel that around 20-22 people were trapped under the debris, when they reached the spot after receiving a call about the incident, the official said. Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, the official said.

Soon after the incident, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the area to take stock of the situation and said that such property should be vacated on the notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves…otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate…It’s now important to take action on this,” Thackeray told news agency ANI. He added, “Around five to seven people were rescued. All 4 buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there. Our priority is to rescue everyone…In the morning we’ll look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren’t troubled.”

This is a developing story, more details awaited