Mumbai: After the city received its first monsoon showers in the last three days, the lakes providing drinking water supply to the city have started to fill up but for the Mumbaikars to go without water supply cuts throughout the year, more rains are needed to fill up the major lakes.

After the Sunday showers, the present water stock collected can only hold the city's requirements for 51 more days. For the rest of the year, the city has to wait for more rains. The officials are expecting them to be filled up soon.

Mumbai draws water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, and Tansa in Thane, and Modak Sagar Nashik district. Tulsi and Vihar, are also the two lakes located within city limits inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The total water requirement of the city is 14.47 lakh million litres while the current water stock stands at 1.93 lakh million litres, i. e. only 7% of the total requirement.

Mumbai received its first monsoon rains in the last three days. The total rainfall was 100mm. The total rain recorded this season in Tulsi and Vihar has been 117mm and 125mm respectively. However, these lakes do not make for the major water requirements of the city. Tulsi makes up for only 1% of the total requirements of the city.

Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna together provide for 66% of the total amount of water required by the city. After the recent monsoon showers, Bhatsa recorded 55 mm of rainfall, Tansa 62 mm, Modak Sagar 28 mm, Upper Vaitarna 12 mm and Middle Vaitarna 15 mm, which is not much.

Civic officials hope that the rains in the coming days would increase the water stock of the lakes so that the water cuts can be avoided and the demands of the city can be met.