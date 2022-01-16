Mumbai: Residents of Mumbai purchasing COVID-19 self-testing kits must mandatorily provide their Aadhaar card copies or Aadhaar number to chemists in order to maintain a record, announced Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday. Speaking to media persons, Pednekar said that if anyone tests positive for COVID-19, the information must be conveyed to the authorities and also updated online.Also Read - IIT Hyderabad Students Who Tested COVID Positive Were Fully Vaccinated, Still In Isolation

"We have decided that everyone purchasing self-test kits will have to provide their Aadhar cards to the chemists to maintain a record. If anyone tests positive they must inform the authorities and update this online," said Mumbai Mayor.

She further said that a total of 1,6,897 lakh people had done COVID test at home till Friday of which 3,549 people have tested positive in-home testing. The Mumbai Mayor said that a crematorium for animals is proposed in BMC's budget which will be constructed in 2500 square feet space in Dahisar

“A crematorium for animals is proposed in BMC’s budget which will be constructed in 2500 square feet space in Dahisar. There was no crematorium for pets in Mumbai. This initiative is for the animals who can’t speak for themselves. This will also be used for cremating street dogs and cats after their death,” she added.

On Saturday, Mumbai on Saturday reported 10,661 new cases and 11 deaths today. There are 73,518 active cases in the city.