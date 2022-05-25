Mumbai: Riding a bike without helmets in Mumbai will now attract a fine of Rs 500 and suspension of driving license for 3 months. “Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet. As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion riders as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now”, the Mumbai Traffic police tweeted and shared the circular on the microblogging site. As per the circular, helmets will be made mandatory for cyclists as well. The fresh circular will come into effect withAlso Read - Parts of Mumbai to Face Water Cut from May 24-27; Check Timings, List of Affected Areas Here

In his Facebook Live session, police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said that officials were directed to register FIRs for rash driving. However, after discussions, it was decided to issue a proper SOPs.

Speaking to Times of India, DCP (traffic) Raj Tilak Roshan revealed that the traffic police have recorded 75,000 challans against helmetless riders last month.

“Every challan for riding without helmets will be sent to the RTO and the offender’s licence will be suspended for 3 months. He/she will be sent to nearest traffic chowky, where he will have to watch 2 hours of videos on defensive driving and traffic rules”, TOI quoted the official as saying