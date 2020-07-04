Mumbai Rain Alerts Today: A day after heavy rains lashed Mumbai, as well as other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast another day of heavy rainfall for the country’s financial capital for a second consecutive day today. Also Read - Heavy Rains in Parts of Maharashtra in Next 24 Hours? IMD Issues Red Alert For These Districts

“Widespread heavy rainfall across city. Rains moved from cityside yesterday morning towards suburbs as day progressed. Very cloudy sky over Arabian Sea seen from Mumbai radar, satellite images. Another heavy rainfall day for Mumbai”, the deputy Director General of IMD said.

Earlier, the IMD had issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rains for July 3 and 4. For Saturday, it issued a ‘red alert’ for places like Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Ratnagiri.

In view of the rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-the city’s civic body-issued a list of do’s and dont’s for the residents of Mumbai:

(1.) Keep your mobile phone charged so that it can be used for communication during an emergency;

(2.) Follow monsoon-related updates and believe in information only from official authorities;

(3.) Avoid venturing into water-logged areas;

(4.) Stay away from broken electric poles, exposed power lines and don’t handle electric equipment while in contact with a wet surface;

(5.) Stay away from gutter, sewage lines, debris and wires;

(6.) Avoid standing under high-power wire lines;

(7.) Avoid standing and parking vehicles under trees;

(8.) Store food and medicines;

(9.) Keep torches and battery or candles handy;

(10.) Keep valuables and important documents in water-proof packets or bags;

(11.) Avoid outside food, consume hygienic and home-made food.