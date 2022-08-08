Mumbai: To make the life of daily commuters easier and travel convenient, Western Railway has introduced eight new air-conditioned trains from Monday (August 8) in the Mumbai local train services. These new trains have been added to the busiest routes where the number of passengers travelling in the air-conditioned coaches saw a sharp increase in the past few years. After the latest addition, the total number of AC trains plying for the Mumbai suburban network (popularly known as Mumbai locals) has gone up to 48.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Railways to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Blocks Today; Deets Inside

Routes of 8 New AC Local Train

UP Routes

Borivali – Churchgate Malad – Churchgate Bhayandar – Churchgate Virar – Churchgate

Down Routes

Churchgate – Virar Churchgate – Borivali Churchgate – Malad Churchgate – Bhayandar

These Mumbai local trains will ply between morning peak hours. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Derails After Moving in Reverse Direction, Harbour Line Services Disrupted

“With the reduction of fares for AC local journey tickets, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC local trains,” said the WR’s chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services on Harbour Line Disrupted for 2nd Day Due to Rail Fracture

Thakur further said that out of the additional 8 services being introduced, four services each are in UP and DOWN directions. In the UP direction, there is one service each between, Borivali – Churchgate, Malad – Churchgate and Bhayandaar – Churchgate. Similarly, in the DOWN direction, there is one service each between Churchgate – Virar, Churchgate – Borivali, Churchgate – Malad and .

The new train service will reportedly start in the morning peak hour of 7:30 am from Virar, and at 9:48 am from Borivli. During the evening peak hour, one service will start from Churchgate at 6.35 pm. Local railway fares have been decreased by 50% on the local train services, which has led to an increase in ridership since May.

The minimum fare in AC coach for a 5 km distance is Rs 35, and for first-class, it is Rs 25.

Recap: Adding new trains to the Mumbai locals is a welcome initiative by the Western Railway that should ease the traffic woes of taxpayers.