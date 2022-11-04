Mumbai: 6 Local Trains Cancelled Due To Technical Snag; Many Running Late, Over 70 Delayed

Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway said that six long-distance trains were also delayed by approximately 30 minutes.

Mumbai: Local train services of the Western Railway (WR) are running late by 15-20 minutes due to a technical snag during the Friday morning rush hour, affecting several commuters, mostly office-goers. As many as six local trains have been cancelled, and at least 70 were delayed.

“Due to technical problem, all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway said in a tweet.


Moreover, as many as six long-distance trains were also delayed by approximately 30 minutes, the Western Railway said.

