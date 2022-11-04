Mumbai: 6 Local Trains Cancelled Due To Technical Snag; Many Running Late, Over 70 Delayed
Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway said that six long-distance trains were also delayed by approximately 30 minutes.
Mumbai: Local train services of the Western Railway (WR) are running late by 15-20 minutes due to a technical snag during the Friday morning rush hour, affecting several commuters, mostly office-goers. As many as six local trains have been cancelled, and at least 70 were delayed.
Also Read:
- Mumbai Local Trains: Good News For Women Passengers, Western Railways Increases Seating Capacity For Them on Local Trains
- Case Filed Against Owners Of Cattle Hit By Vande Bharat Express, Train Repaired After Accident
- Indian Railways Reduces Travel Time of New Vande Bharat Express From Tomorrow. Check New Timings
“Due to technical problem, all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway said in a tweet.
Moreover, as many as six long-distance trains were also delayed by approximately 30 minutes, the Western Railway said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.