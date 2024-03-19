Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Local Running Late By 40 Minutes On THIS Route, Signal Failure Causes Delay

Mumbai Local Running Late By 40 Minutes On THIS Route, Signal Failure Causes Delay

The Mumbai Local between Nallasopara and Virar is running late by 40 minutes due to signal failure. Here's what you must know...

Mumbai Local Train Services Hit Due To Signal Failure At Churchgate Station

New Delhi: Mumbai is one of the most populated cities of India and is often referred to as the ‘city that never sleeps’ because everyone in the city is always on the go. A lot of people in the Maharashtra capital, to avoid the infamous Mumbai Traffic that causes long jams, use public transport and in Mumbai, the most famous and common public transport is the Mumbai Local Train. If you also use the Mumbai Local and are planning to do so today, a delay of 40 minutes has been announced on a specific route; it is caused due to a signal failure. Here’s all you need to know about the delay…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.