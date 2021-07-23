Mumbai: Here’s a big news for Mumbaikars waiting impatiently for the resuming of Mumbai local train operations. The Maharashtra government is likely to restart local train services for citizens of a few more categories in the next few days, according to a report by Hindustan Times on Friday. The Uddhav Thackeray government has allowed people from certain categories to travel in local trains for now in a bid to keep in check the COVID-19 infections.Also Read - Mumbai Rains Update, 22 July 2021: Trains Cancelled, Local Services Disrupted in Maharashtra | Check Train Status, Full Schedule

But the demand for reopening of suburban train services for more categories has grown in the last couple of weeks. As per the report by HT, the state government has put the system required for the issuance of universal passes using QR codes to the employees from the categories to be allowed to commute in trains. The process of issuing universal passes to the employees in the sector, who are allowed to commute in Mumbai local trains, has already started, it said.

Who are already allowed?

Sharing about the details, an official told the national daily that employees from state and central government, ports, cargo services, and electricity supply have already been allowed to commute on the trains. "They will be issued QR code-based universal passes to restrict unauthorised commuting. The passes will be made compulsory for travel," he added.

Who are likely to be added?

Teachers, media employees and workers from a few more fields are expected to be added to the list of the people allowed to travel in trains soon, according to the official. “The decision over allowing women in non-peak hours is also expected, but the final decision will be taken at a higher level,” HT quoted the official as saying.