Mumbai Mega Block Today: Local Train Services of THESE Routes to be Affected

Mumbai Local Train latest update: The mega block will be conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment.

The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety, the railway department said.

Mumbai Local Train latest update: Services of Mumbai local train will be affected in various parts as the Central and Western Railway will operate a mega block on Sunday, March 19. The mega block will be conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment.

CENTRAL LINE

CSMT – Vidyavihar Up and Dn Slow Lines (10.55 am – 03.55 pm)

Dn slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.40 pm will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted o­n proper Dn slow line.

Up slow line services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.

Central Railway announced other Major Train Blocks also, details are here:-

HARBOUR LINE

WESTERN LINE

Vasai Road – Bhayandar UP and Down Fast Line (23.30 hrs – 03.30 hrs and 00.45 hrs – 04.45 hrs)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of Four hours will be taken o­n UP Fast line from 23.30 hrs to 03.30 hrs and DOWN Fast line from 00.45 hrs to 04.45 hrs between Vasai Road and Bhayandar station in the intervening night of Saturday & Sunday, i.e. o­n 18th/19th March, 2023.

During the block period, all UP and DOWN Fast line trains will be operated o­n Slow lines between Virar and Bhayandar /Borivali stations. During the block period, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain cancelled.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section o­n Sunday, 19th March, 2023

Western Railway also announced the another Major Train Blocks:-

Kurla Station : Special Night Traffic and Power Block for Launching of FOB Plate girders o­n 18/19-03-2023 (Sat/Sun midnight)

Central Railway announced that CR will operate night traffic and power block o­n Up fast line and Dn Harbour line for launching of five plate girders of 8.0 M wide Foot Over Bridge at Kurla station using 140 T Railway Crane. The block will be operated o­n 18/19-03-2023 (Saturday/Sunday Night time) from 11.50 pm to 04.20 am (4 hrs 30 minutes) o­n Up fast line from Vikhroli to Matunga and o­n Dn Harbour line from Vadala Road to Mankhurd. Due to this the train running pattern will be as under:

Suburban

UP and Down Harbour line services will not be available during Block period.

Last local o­n Dn harbour line will be PL-203 leaving CSMT at 11.14 pm

Last local o­n Up harbour line will be PL-186 leaving Vadala Road at 11.08 pm.

Mail/Express

Train No 11020 Konark Express

Train No 12810 Howrah – Mumbai Mail via Nagpur

Train No 12134 Mangaluru- Mumbai Express

Train No 12702 Hyderabad-Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express Will be diverted o­n UP slow line between Mulund and Matunga and will arrive destination 10 to15 min behind schedule.

Western Railway announced another Major Train Block :-

Andheri station: Closure Of FOB from 17.01.2023 to 16.05.2023

