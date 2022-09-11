Mumbai: The Indian Railways has decided to increase the frequency of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Madgaon Jn Express by merging the two weekly trains and instead running them on four days a week.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services to be Affected Due to Jumbo Block on These Lines Today; Check Details Here

EARLIER SCHEDULE OF THE TRAINS:

Train Number Name of the Train Number of days 11085 / 11086 Lokmanya Tilak (T) Madgaon Jn .- Lokmanya Tilak (T) AC Double Decker Express (Bi-weekly) Two days a week 11099 / 11100 Lokmanya Tilak (T) -Madgaon Jn.- Lokmanya Tilak (T) AC Double Decker Express (Weekly) Once in a week

The frequency of train No.11099 / 11100 Lokmanya Tilak (T) – Madgaon Jn .- Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express (Weekly) will be increased from Weekly to Four days a week and run with mixed composition of coaches.

After merging there will be no service of Train No.11085 / 11086 .

THIS WILL BE THE NEW SCHEDULE:

Train Number Name of the Train Days Departure Arrival 11099 Lokmanya Tilak (T) -Madgaon Jn.- Lokmanya Tilak (T) AC Double Decker Express (Weekly) Tuesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday 00:45 hours from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus 23:30 hours at Madgaon Junction 11100 Madgaon Jn.- Lokmanya Til (Tak) Express Tuesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday 12:45 hours from Madgaon Junction 23:25 hours at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations.

Composition: Total 22 LHB Coaches = First AC – 01 Coach, 2 Tier AC – 01 Coach, 3 Tier AC – 08 Coaches, Sleeper – 06 Coaches, Second Seating – 03 Coaches, Pantry Car – 01, Generator Car – 01, SLR – 01.

The journey of the trains will commence from 4 November 2022.