Good News Mumbaikars! Railway Announces ‘Yatri’ App For Live Tracking Of Mumbai Local Trains; Deets Here

The Western Railways will introduce its own 'Yatri App' for the commuters to check real-time location for Mumbai local train services on April 5.

Mumbai: The Western Railways will introduce its own ‘Yatri App’ for the commuters to check real-time location for Mumbai local train services on April 5. According to official statement, Commuters will get authentic information regarding train live updates and announcements, latest timetable, maps of major railway stations & its amenities. The app will also provides additional information such as on nearby attractions, Mumbai Metro, Buses, etc.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said that the mobile application comes with a plethora of features to help commuters plan their journey at their fingertips. WR has installed GPS tracking devices in all its EMU rakes which will enable the app to provide real-time location of the local trains.

What Does Yatri App Have To Offer?

Not just giving information about a train’s real-time location, but Yatri also has more features that will help the passengers to plan their train journeys accordingly. Here are all the details of this application.

With the present location, this app also shows the location on a map. Passengers can see a symbol of a train moving ahead to its destination.

Commuters can use Yatri to check different trains.

One can check the location of any train.

Yatri works quite fast and gives you updates in about just 15 seconds, according to a report by Mumbai Live.

There is also a map that can be helpful to identify other stations.

The Western Railways PRO further said that commuters will not only be able to get the train’s live location on map, but also see it moving in action. “In just 3 simple steps, commuters can view the live location. Commuters can find the nearest stations directly on the map, type the source station and track the local train of their choice, so they can gauge how close or far they are from the train to plan their journey.”

Yatri App is Divyangjan-friendly

Divyang commuters who operate the phone via voice commands, can easily find their train’s live location by asking it through Google Assistant. They have to speak the command “Talk to Yatri Railways” and say the train number. Google Assistant would fetch the live location of that train via the Yatri App and speak out loud to the users.

How To Use Yatri App

Here’s how you can easily use the application to track trains and plan your journey accordingly.

Download the Yatri app: Download the Yatri application from the Google Play Store on Android phones and Apple App Store on iOS devices. Decide your mode of transportation: On the main page, you will see multiple options like Local, Metro, Mono, Bus and Ferry. Tap on the desired mode of transportation. Enter a starting location: In the box below that says “You are starting from…?” enter your source station. You can either begin typing the name of your closest station right away or use the sub-categories below that segregate the various local lines in the Mumbai local train network to quickly narrow down your results. Enter your destination: Once you have entered a source, you can either enter a destination station or choose a direction of travel like ‘towards CSMT’ or ‘towards Khopoli’. Once this is done, you will see a number of available train options below. Under each train, you will see a small indicator of where the train is right now. If you see no indicator, it means the train has not yet left its source station. You can also click on any individual train listing to track the train in real-time on a map of Mumbai.

The app is available as a free download on Android and iOS, and users can download and start using the app right away to track trains in real-time.

