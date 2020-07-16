Mumbai Local Latest News: Amid stringent lockdown imposed in various parts of the state, the Maharashtra government and the Railways have decided to amp up the security in Mumbai locals to ensure that no one can board the local trains using the ID card of the essential staff,. only who are allowed to use Mumbai locals at present. Also Read - Maharashtra News: Governor BS Koshyari Goes Into Self Isolation After 18 People Test Positive For COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan

Mumbai locals resumed operations from June 15. However, a month later, the lockdown situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra has become graver with Mumbai under section 144 and the adjoining districts, municipal corporations are under lockdown extension.

From next week, the government employees of Mumba will get a new ID card with a QR code which will be scanned at the entry of the stations. Once scanned, the photograph of the staff will be projected which will be verified with the person carrying the card.

Also, those who are going to their offices on alternate days will not be allowed to travel the other days. An online registry will be maintained.

In the last one month, over 48.89 lakh passengers have travelled by the local trains. Over 22.80 lakh passengers travelled by local trains on the Central Railway (CR), and 26 lakh travelled on the Western Railway (WR).