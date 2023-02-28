Home

3 Coaches of Mumbai Local Train Derails While Entering in Kharkopar Station

Due to the derailment, trains on Belapur - Kharkopar - Nerul line are not running.

Visuals from the site of Belapur-Kharkopar train derailment

Mumbai: Three coaches of Mumbai’s Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering in Kharkopar station around 8:46 am on Tuesday morning. No injuries to any passengers have been reported so far. Relief trains have left for the site for restoration.

3 coaches of #Belapur to #Kharkopar local train derailed while entering in Kharkopar station. Relief trains have left for the site for restoration. Trains on Belapur – Kharkopar – Nerul line are not running.#Mumbailocal #NerulLine #Trainderail pic.twitter.com/HmTq454S5D — India.com (@indiacom) February 28, 2023

3 coaches of Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering in Kharkopar station. Time 8.46am. There’s no injury to any passengers Relief trains have left for the site for restoration. Repercussions: Trains on Belapur – Kharkopar – Nerul line are not running. — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) February 28, 2023

Speaking on the matter, Central Railway CPRO Shivaji M Sutar said, “Three coaches Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering Kharkopar station. There is no casualties or injury to anyone. The relief train has arrived at the scene and work is underway to undo the traffic of the vehicles.”

“Only traffic on Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar routes is closed. Transport on Harbor, Main Line and other routes continues in a start, he added.

Three coaches from the motorman’s end derailed at around 8.45 am when the train was about to reach Kharkopar station, located about 30 km from Mumbai, on Belapur-Kharpokar line in Navi Mumbai.

Relief trains from Panvel and other locations reached the derailment site and senior officials also rushed to the spot, another official said.

The train traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharpokar suburban corridor has been suspended, the official said. The cause of the derailment is not yet clear, officials said.

More Details Awaited

