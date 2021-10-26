Maharastra Local Train Latest News Update: A day after Central Railway and Western Railway announced that Mumbai local trains will run at 100 per cent capacity of the pre-pandemic level from October 28, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government issued an order and said that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board the suburban services. Notably, suburban locals are considered the lifeline of Mumbai. Nearly 80 lakh passengers used to travel on the suburban locals before the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services To Resume For General Public From October 28, But Here's A Catch

“The State Disaster Management Authority declares that the mandatory requirement of being fully vaccinated for travel in local trains and other purposes as specified by the state government is hereby extended to personnel of essential services as well as all government personnel. Also, the universal pass which will be a compulsory requirement for the purpose of travel will henceforth be issued to only those citizens who fall within the above-mentioned definition of a vaccinated person, irrespective of whether they belong to essential services or not”, the government’s notification said.

“Furthermore, with regard to the issue of passes for train travel (local train and passenger trains), any kind of passes(monthly/quarterly/half yearly etc.) are allowed to be issued to the commuters who fall within the above-mentioned definition of ‘vaccinated person”, it added.

Read full government notification:-

For the unversed, the suburban services were completely shut since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 22, 2020. Later, as the situation stabilised, railways began suburban services for essential service categories as identified by the Maharashtra government and approved by the Ministry of Railways from June 15, 2020.

Earlier, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had asserted that partially vaccinated people will be allowed to travel in local trains after Diwali. ‘’If the COVID 19 positive cases are under control then the government will relax curbs on the movement of people in local trains, malls, and other public places. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after discussion with the Public Health Department and the Task Force of COVID 19 will take a final decision in this regard”, a portal had quoted the minister as saying.

