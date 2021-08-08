Mumbai: In a big relief to Mumbaikars, the Mumbai local train services will restart for the general public from August 15, however, only people who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines will only be allowed, announced Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday evening. The fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel in the Mumbai suburban trains 14 days after taking the second dose of their COVID vaccine. Until now, the lifeline of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) – the suburban trains were running just for government employees and those working in essential services.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Relaxations Announced For Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad; Covid Curbs Eased For Malls, Shops, Hotels | What's Allowed, What's Shut

Announcing this big decision on Mumbai local train services for general public, CM Thackeray said, “We are providing some relaxations now but if cases go up, we will have to resort to lockdown again. So I appeal to you to not invite another wave of Covid.” Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Indian Railways Announces Jumbo, Mega Block Today. Check Route, Timings

On Thursday, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Dave said that local train services will be made available for common people in Mumbai once again if the state government submits a proposal to that effect. Earlier in February this year, the local train services resumed for the general public after a hiatus of ten months. However, as Maharashtra witnessed an upsurge in daily new COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government suspended local train services in the metropolis for the general public in April this year. Also Read - Mumbai: Local Trains For General Public Likely to be Resumed in 2-3 Days | Here Are 7 BIG Updates For Mumbaikars

The Ministry of Railways will approve the proposal of allowing common people to travel by local trains in Mumbai. However, we have not received any such communication from the state government so far. The railway administration is not against commencing local train services for common people,” said Danve on August 5.

Several passenger associations have been saying that local trains should be resumed for the general public. The BJP and the MNS have also been mounting pressure on the government to allow at least the fully vaccinated passengers to travel by suburban trains.

The Maharashtra government on August 2, announced further relaxations of coronavirus curbs in 25 districts showing a low positivity rate of the infection, extending the existing business timings of shops and allowing shopping malls to operate in these districts. Announcing the relaxations, Chief Minister Thackeray had said that day that allowing all segments of the society in Mumbai local trains would be difficult “in the first phase” as the easing of curbs is being done slowly.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, both the Central Railway and Western Railway used to ferry over 75 lakh commuters a day in over 3,000 suburban train services.