Mumbai: Local train services on the Central Railway’s Harbour Line were disrupted due to a fire near tracks between Juinagar and Nerul stations in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday morning. According to some commuters, the trains on the corridor were running late by 30 to 45 minutes, resulting in the crowds swelling on trains and at stations during the morning rush time.

A short circuit occurred on the track between Juinagar and Nerul stations, leading to an overhead wire breakage. Subsequently, a significant fire broke out for a brief period. As a consequence, the transport service on the harbor line has been affected. Train services between Nerul and Panvel were halted briefly.

Meanwhile, many commuters took to Twitter to address the issues surrounding delay and why there were no announcements made by authorities alerting passengers.

@Central_Railway what is the issue on harbour line today in morning? No information as of now as when train will start from Panvel — Abhishek Pandey (@Abhishe01995937) June 7, 2023

Problem in Harbour Line Trains delay more than 2 hrs pic.twitter.com/7RYwcNyK4X — suresh (@sgunjawale) June 7, 2023

Railway’s Statement

Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure told PTI that the train services were disrupted after the grass caught fire near tracks between Juinagar and Nerul stations.

He said they had to shut the power supply of overhead wires from 7.30 am to 7.50 am as the fire was close to stabling lines, where the trains remain parked, and as a result the train operations on the Harbour Line were affected.

The trains were running late by at least 15 to 20 minutes, but the situation was slowly coming back to normal, the official said. The Harbour corridor of the Central Railway connects south Mumbai with the western suburbs and Navi Mumbai.

Around 8 to 10 lakh commuters travel on the corridor every day.

Neral-Matheran narrow gauge ‘toy train’

Meanwhile, The Neral-Matheran narrow gauge ‘toy train’ will remain suspended between June 10 to October 15 for safety reasons, the Central Railway said on Tuesday.

The train services are stopped during monsoon every year for fear of landslides or stone fall.

Shuttle services between Matheran and Aman Lodge, the station close to Dasturi point beyond which vehicles are not allowed, will remain operational during the monsoon, the CR release said.

Six pairs of regular passenger services and one ‘material special’ service will be operated daily from Monday to Friday between Matheran and Aman Lodge stations, it added.

Two additional special shuttle services will be operated on weekends.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

