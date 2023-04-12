Home

Mumbai Local Train: Dahisar, Borivali Train Service Disrupted As Overhead Wire Snaps, Commuters Seen Walking On Tracks

Commuters said due to the incident, services on the Western Railway line were running late and the crowd on trains swelled. The stranded passengers, especially office-goers had to walk on the railway track to reach the nearby station.

Mumbai: Mumbai’s local train services were disrupted on Wednesday due to a technical glitch. Western Railway had informed that three trains were held up and others diverted after an overhead wire snapped between Dahisar and Borivali at around 10 AM. “Three local trains, including an air-conditioned (AC) one, were held up due to the problem, while the other trains were diverted on a slow track,” a Western Railway (WR) spokesperson said.

The suburban services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were affected after the wire over a Churchgate-bound fast line snapped between Dahisar and Borivali stations.

Western Railway chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur said the snapped overhead wire was restored at 11.35 am The doors of the AC local which was held up opened immediately after the incident, he said.

Mumbai Suburban local was affected due to technical snag in OHE wire btwn Dahisar & Borivali on Up fast line. Announcements were made at stations as well as in trains. Other locals were diverted. Work was carried out on warfooting & services have now been restored.#WRupdate pic.twitter.com/biAJ1CFvNa — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 12, 2023

The Western Railway has a suburban corridor of 128 km between Churchgate in south Mumbai and Dahanu station in Palghar district. Around 35 lakh commuters travel everyday on its local trains.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway collected a record amount in fines during ticket checking between April 2022 and March 2023, including ₹43.7 crore from Mumbai suburban section.

Earlier this month, the Western Railway’s Mumbai Division launched the ‘Yatri app,’ a live-tracking application for Mumbaikars to track their local trains for daily commuting.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.