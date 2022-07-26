Mumbai: A Mumbai local train has derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday morning, affecting suburban services on the Harbour Line, an official said. The incident took place on platform no. 1 of the CSMT around 9.40 am, he said.Also Read - People Seen Drying Clothes in Mumbai Local Train Amid Heavy Rains, Internet is Amused | Watch

No one was injured, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega Block to Affect Local Train Services on Central and Harbour Lines; Check Routes to Avoid

According to railway officials, one trolley of the coach of a Panvel-bound train derailed when it moved in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the platform. One of the 12 coaches of the train climbed on the edge of the platform, they said. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services: Central Railway Mega Block On July 3. Check Routes, Timings, More

“No one was injured in the incident,” Sutar said, adding that train services will remain affected for next few hours on the Harbour Line, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district.