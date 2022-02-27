Mumbai: A major power outage was reported from several parts of central and south Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in halting of the local train services on one rail line, officials said. The power supply of areas such as Byculla, Wadala, Sion among others got disconnected on Sunday at around 9.49 am and restored by 10.53 am. Meanwhile, train movement halted between Andheri and Churchgate railway stations as the power supply stopped, Western Railway’s chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains To Get Major Upgrade: CCTV Cameras, Audio-Visual Technology To Be Installed

The local trains, considered as the lifeline of the country’s financial capital, were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption, but the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was facing a blackout, officials said. Earlier, residents of Sion, Dadar and Matunga areas in central Mumbai reported a power outage. There were also similar reports from parts of south Mumbai, said Nehal Shah, a municipal corporator. Also Read - After 19 Months, Mumbai Gets Back its Lifeline: Local Train Service Resume With 100% Capacity for FULLY Vaccinated Citizens

The exact cause of the power outage has not yet been determined and efforts are on restore the supply, officials said. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, a state undertaking, distributes power in the island city and depends on producers like the Tata Power. An official statement from BMC read, “Due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund –Trombay, the power supply to most parts of Mumbai has affected as informed by Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST.” Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services To Resume For General Public From October 28, But Here's A Catch

A spokesperson of Tata Power did not immediately comment on the outage. Earlier, Mumbai had faced a massive power outage on October 12, 2020 which lasted up to 18 hours in certain pockets.

(With PTI inputs)