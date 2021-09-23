New Delhi: The Central Railway (CR) will hold a mega block between Kalwa and Mumbra railway stations on the mainline from 8am to 6pm on Sunday. According to the reports, the block will culminate into cancellation of nearly 90 suburban local train services. The construction work of the fifth and sixth railway line between Diva and Thane stations is reportedly the main reason behind the block.Also Read - Good News! Western Railways Plans more AC Coaches for Local Train Services in Mumbai

To complete the construction of railway lines and connection works with Thane and Diva railway stations, the CR will also undertake more blocks of five hours in October and 10 hours in November, December and January. The completion of the lines will help in segregating the outstation and local trains till Kalyan.

"Up slow and semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 7.27am to 5.40pm will be diverted on up fast railway line between Diva and Mulund stations. All local trains leaving CSMT between 8am and 5pm and arriving at CSMT between 9am and 7pm will arrive at the destination 10 minutes behind schedule," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway to Hindustan Times.

To curb the problems of the commuters, the Central Railway has written to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) asking them to provide 100 additional buses during the period of the block.

Passenger associations have asked the Maharashtra government to operate additional buses between Thane and Diva railway stations to reduce passenger inconvenience.